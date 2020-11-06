Just in: LCC presents Lekki shooting footage before Lagos EndSARS panel

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC), management has presented Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage that captured activities of EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate before Lagos Judicial panel of inquiry on dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) brutality and others matters.

While presenting the footage before the panel, led by its chairman, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd) on Friday, Chief Executive Officer of LCC, Yomi Omomuwasan, stated that the footage captured activities before and after the military personnel attacked youths protesting against police brutality and extra-judicial killing in the country.

Omomuwasan added that the footage was presented to dispel claims that the CCTV camera mounted at the tollgate were removed days before the military personnel attacked the youths at the scene.

According to the LCC MD, the footage was retrieved from a surveillance camera mounted by the firm on a mast at the tollgate to douse the tension that had trailed the military personnel visit to the toll plaza.

After the presentation, Justice Okuwobi approved that the panel view the video footage of the night of October 20 when soldiers were alleged to have shot at the peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate.

After the approval, the counsels to Lagos State Government, Jelili Owonikoko, and LCC lawyer, Rotimi Seriki, argued that the footage should be fast forward to about two hours before the military personnel arrival at the toll plaza considering length of the visual.

The counsel to EndSARS protesters, Adesina Ogunlana, however, rejected the appeal and demanded that the footage presented by LCC should be viewed completely to ascertain if it had not been edited.

Ogunlana, who had presented three protesters, Victoria Oniru, Dabira Ayuku, and Perpetual Kamsiyuchukwu, before the panel requested that the panel should allow him to cross-examine LCC boss.