JUST IN: Lawmakers to evacuate Nigerian students across Ukraine

In a bid to protect Nigerian students in Ukraine from becoming casualties of the ongoing Russian invasion of their neighbours, the House of Representatives has concluded plans to fund the evacuation of the country’s citizens studying in different universities across the troubled zone.

To facilitate the quick evacuation, the house has directed the Chairman of the house’ Committee on Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Buba, to leave the country and facilitate the evacuation of the students immediately.

According to the House, Buba would be leaving Nigeria for Ukraine on Friday to conclude the process and bring the students back to the country.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

