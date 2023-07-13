JUST IN: Lawmakers approve Tinubu’s N500bn for fuel subsidy palliatives

The House of Representatives has amended the 2022 supplementary appropriation act and approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to source for N500 billion from the approved budget to provide palliatives for Nigerians following the removal of petrol subsidy.

This amendment comes barely 24 hours after the president’s request was presented before the lawmakers for approval, to ameliorate challenges currently encounter by Nigerians after the subsidy removal.

They explained that the quick approval of the President’a request was in line with the need to urgently cushion the effect of the removal of subsidy on Nigerians especially workers.

The lawmakers, on Thursday after the approval, urged the president to ensure judicious use of the funds as requested, to address yearnings of Nigerians.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has said 12 million families will get N8, 000 over a period of six months to ameliorate the hardships faced as a result of subsidy removal.

According to a letter to the House of Representatives read by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas during plenary, Tinubu said it was support to enable poor and vulnerable Nigerians cope with the cost of meeting basic needs.

The letter was for approval of additional financing for the national social safety net programme scaled up by the National Assembly. The President said this would have a multiplier effect on about 60 million individuals.

In his opinion, digital transfers would be made directly to beneficiaries accounts as to ensure that the process is credible and fair.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

