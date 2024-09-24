JUST IN: Late Gawat’s daughter, Islamic artist dies after brief illness

Popular Islamic music artiste and daughter late media expert, Rukayat Gawat-Oyefeso, has been reported dead after a brief illness in Lagos State.

The development came barely two months after she celebrated her birthday, with family, friends, and fans rejoicing with the artiste over the milestone.

Her demise was confirmed by many sources on Tuesday particularly fellow artiste and relatives of the deceased singer.

A source close to the family disclosed that the singer’s death was a huge blow to the family of late Aremu Gawat who had been declared missing for over a decade.

A popular Kwara State-based cleric Alfa Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh, noted that her contribution to Islam through her music would be greatly missed.

MORE DETAILS SOON