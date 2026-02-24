JUST IN: LASTMA discloses officer’s identity in Lagos auto crash

The Lagos State Government, through its Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), has disclosed the identity of the officer crushed alongside two commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada, by a Dangote truck during an auto crash along the Badagry-Seme road in the state.

It identified the deceased officer as Rasaq Tajudeen, who was a grade level 7 officer attached to Zone 24 Badagry for traffic management and enforcement operations before his demise.

This was disclosed on Tuesday, barely 24 hours after the crash, through a statement released by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Taofiq Adebayo.

The incident, which involved a Dangote Group truck, has sent shockwaves through the community and highlighted the daily risks faced by those who work to keep our roads safe.

According to initial reports, a fully loaded SHACMAN truck, owned by the Dangote Group, suffered a catastrophic brake failure while travelling at a high speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which then struck the LASTMA officer who was diligently performing his traffic regulation duties and a pedestrian at the roundabout. The truck continued on its path, tragically taking the life of another individual before coming to a stop approximately 200 meters from the initial point of impact. The driver fled the accident scene but, was later apprehended by other LASTMA personnel and handed over to the Police.

Emergency response teams, including LASTMA officers, the Badagry Police Division, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Security and Defence Corps and concerned citizens were immediately mobilised to the scene. The victims were rushed to the General Hospital in Badagry, where they were sadly pronounced dead.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki expressed his profound grief and offered his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

“This is a heartbreaking incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this incredibly difficult time.

“The LASTMA officer who lost his life was a dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the people of Lagos. We honour his courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment to his duty.”

Bakare-Oki also emphasised the urgent need for all transport companies to prioritise the safety of their vehicles and the public.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of mechanical failures,” he stated.

“We implore all haulage operators and logistics companies to implement rigorous and regular maintenance checks, especially on braking systems, to prevent such avoidable accidents.”

The accident vehicle was impounded and handed over to the Badagry Police Division for a thorough forensic investigation.

LASTMA has assured the public that it will work closely with all relevant agencies to ensure that justice is served and to strengthen safety regulations on all Lagos corridors.

This painful loss underscores the critical importance of collective responsibility in ensuring road safety.

The Lagos State Government is committed to reinforcing its monitoring frameworks, enhancing emergency response capabilities and intensifying public awareness campaigns to prevent such tragedies from recurring.