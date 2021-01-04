JUST IN: LASG fixes date for schools resumption, other academic activities

The Lagos State Government has approved Monday, 18th of January, 2021 for resumption of academic activities in public and private schools and mandated strict adherence to coronavirus protocols within the learning premises.

It said that the new resumption date was in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive coupled with the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Announcing the new date on Monday, Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, stated that the schools approved for reopening were those below the tertiary level, saying this is to ensure they commence their second term 2020/21 academic session

