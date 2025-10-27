JUST IN: Lamido threatens suit against PDP over nomination form denial

Former Jigawa State Governor and founding member of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Sule Lamido, has threatened to file a suit against the party, alleging a deliberate attempt to prevent him from contesting for the position of National Chairman at the forthcoming convention.

Lamido accused the party’s leadership of denying him access to the nomination form, saying the situation raises serious questions about internal democracy and fairness within the PDP.

He further alleged that some top officials were involved in a scheme to frustrate his ambition, insisting that such conduct violates the spirit and constitution of the party.

The development came hours after Lamido’s attempt to purchase the nomination form at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, was unsuccessful.

The former governor claimed that the offices of key party officials, including that of the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, were locked when he arrived.

Speaking with journalists after the incident on Monday, Lamido said, “I came here as a loyal party member to buy my nomination form, but surprisingly, no one was available to sell it.

“Even the National Organising Secretary and the Secretary of the party said they had no knowledge of where the forms were kept. That’s highly irregular.”

He added that if the issue was not addressed promptly, he would have no option but to seek legal redress.

“If I don’t get the form, I will go to court. The PDP must operate within its constitution and ensure that every member enjoys equal opportunity. No one is above the party,” Lamido said.

The controversy comes amid rising tension within the PDP following the zoning of key positions ahead of its 2027 national convention.

At the 102nd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja on August 25, the party zoned its presidential ticket to the South and the National Chairmanship to the North.

Northern PDP leaders later micro-zoned the chairmanship slot to the North-West, Lamido’s political base.

However, some Northern stakeholders rejected the endorsement of former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki (SAN), as the consensus candidate, claiming that the process lacked proper consultation.

Lamido, among those opposed to the arrangement, maintained that his zone was sidelined in the decision-making process.

He stated, “Consensus only works when there is proper consultation. My zone, the North-West, was never consulted before they went ahead with their meeting. We were supposed to meet the day after, but they preempted our gathering. That’s not how unity is built.”

Despite his frustration, Lamido described the situation as a “family matter,” expressing optimism that the party would eventually resolve its internal issues.

He stressed that his ambition was not personal but driven by the desire to restore discipline and unity in the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The PDP can only win when it’s properly organised and disciplined. We must stop sidelining people and start working as one family. That’s what I stand for,” he added.

Lamido’s threat to take legal action marks a new twist in the PDP’s internal power struggle, as several factions jostle for influence ahead of the national convention and the 2027 general elections.