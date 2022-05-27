Just in: Lai Mohammed’s son, others lose Lagos Assembly APC return tickets

The Minister of Information and Culture , Lai Mohammed’s son and current member representing Ikeja State Constituency 1, Folajimi, and his colleague from Amuwo-Odofin Constituency, Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, have lost their bid to secure a return ticket to the Lagos State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

In Ikeja, the Minister’s son lost the primary to Sheyi Lawal, after polling nine votes as against 15 recorded by Lawal during the exercise that lasted for several minutes in the constituency.

Also, Amuwo-Odofin Constituency, Alli-Macaulay competed with four other aspirants for the primary in Festac town axis of the council, and lost to Folorunso Segun, who polled more votes than her during the exercise.

