JUST IN: Lagos varsity suspends academic activities indefinitely amid staff strike

Following the industrial action embarked upon by the lecturers and non-academic staff of the Lagos State University (LASU), the school management has suspended all academic activities across the institution’s campuses indefinitely.

The school added that the 2024/2025 second semester examinations, initially scheduled to commence on Monday, 4th August 2025, would be put on hold until the lecturers and other staff agreed to resume work.

Aside from that, the school management has directed students residing in the university hostels across the Ojo, LASUCOM, Epe, and Badagry campuses to vacate the facilities before 6 am on Monday.

The decisions were announced on Saturday by LASU Senate after reviewing the report of the declared industrial action by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) presented before them by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello.

During the emergency virtual meeting, the Senate agreed that the solution to the staff demands rests solely with the Lagos State Government.

In a statement made available to The Guild by the Deputy Registrar/Coordinator, Centre for Information and Public Relations, Oluwayemisi Thomas-Onashile, the school management urged the students to remain calm and law-abiding pending when the crisis ends.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State University Senate at its virtual meeting held on *Saturday, 2nd August 2025* considered and reviewed the report of the declared industrial action by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Staff Unions comprising the LASU Chapters of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) on *Thursday, 31st July 2025*.

“Senate of the University, while considering the verbal report, noted the information provided by the Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of Senate that: The core demands of the Joint Action Committee are directed at the Lagos State Government;

“The University Management has, over the past few weeks, facilitated dialogue and pursued peaceful resolutions between the unions and the State Government;

“In line with the above, the Lagos State Government convened a meeting comprising University Management, representatives of the Joint Action Committee, representatives of the relevant ministries, and chaired by the Head of Service, Olabode Agoro, on *Friday, 1st August 2025* at the office of the Head of Service in Alausa, Ikeja.

“At the said meeting, it was agreed that further consultations would be held, with all parties reconvening on Thursday, 7th August 2025*.

“The Senate, after due deliberations, resolved* that the *2024/2025 Second Semester Examinations, initially scheduled to commence on Monday, 4th August 2025, be put on hold and all other activities in the University be suspended until further notice.

“In addition, all students residing in the university hostels across the Ojo, LASUCOM, Epe, and Badagry campuses are *to vacate the hostels latest by 6:00 a.m. on Monday, 4th August 2025*.

“Members of the LASU community, particularly students, are enjoined to remain calm and law-abiding during this period”.