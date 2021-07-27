JUST IN: Lagos traffic radio to shut down transmission

The management of a Lagos based broadcast station, Traffic FM, has concluded plans to shutdown transmission in order to carry out maintenance operations.

It said that transmission and other operations would be stopped between Thursday, 29th July and 16:00 hours of Friday, 30th July, 2021, to allow the engineering team complete the maintenance operations across all equipments.

The Station’s General Manager, Tayo Akanle, on Tuesday, said the plan to shutdown transmission was basically to allow the team of engineers already on standby to carry out a routine maintenance on its equipment used for transmission.

Akanle, in a statement released by the station’s Assistant Director of News and Current Affairs, Adeola Akindele, stressed that the move to ensure an improved Service delivery going forward.

According to him, the Management is aware of the Station’s importance to the motoring public across th the state and regrets any inconveniences that may be caused by the new development.

Akanle, meanwhile, promised that the Station will maintain its tempo of disseminating effective travel advisories and traffic updates to listeners across the State in line with the THEMES Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

