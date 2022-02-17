JUST IN: Lagos technology varsity debunks reports on Ag Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

The management of the newly established Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) has debunked reports that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Dr. Oluremi Olaleye as acting Vice-Chancellor for the institution.

LASUSTECH, formerly Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) described the reports being disseminated as untrue and that Nigerians particularly residents of Lagos should disregard the information.

Through a statement released on Thursday, the management dissociated itself from the publication, and that the reports were imaginations of the reporters.

It noted that there were laws guiding appointments of the newly established varsity leadership and that whenever such appointment was expected to be made, the information would be released from the appropriate offices.

The management stressed that rather than the reports being credited to sources as in the case of that which is in circulation, names would be attached as well as their offices mentioned.

Parts of the statement read: “For the avoidance of doubt, there are extant laws guiding such critical appointments. The law also identifies the authorities vested with the powers to appoint and announce such principal administrative and academic positions.

“The public is hereby assured that whenever such appointment is made in accordance with the law, it would be formally communicated by the appropriate authorities”.

Earlier, there were reports that the governor has appointed Olaleye, the rector of LASPOTECH before it became LASUSTECH, as the Acting VC for the varsity.

It would be recalled that Sanwo-Olu received approvals for the varsity and that of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) formerly Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin and Micheal Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Epe, from National University Commission (NUC) recently.

Before receiving the approval from the commission, the governor had signed the bills for the establishment of additional two universities that increased the number of universities in Lagos to three.

