JUST IN: Lagos recovers two more bodies from Ikoyi high-rise 10 days after collapse

Barely 10 days after a high-rise building caved in around Ikoyi axis of Lagos State, the joint rescue team have brought out two additional bodies trapped under the rubbles, increasing the death toll from 43 to 45 and 15 others sustaining varying degrees of injuries during the collapse in the state.

Aside from that, seven more families have submitted Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) samples at Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Yaba axis of the state, to facilitate identification and collection of the loved ones that perished at the collapsed high-rise building in Ikoyi.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who confirmed these on Wednesday through a statement made available to newsmen, meanwhile, has debunked claims that the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had ordered that the two remaining high-rise buildings at the scene be pulled down.

