Just in: Lagos police, youths clashes over deceased accident victims in Okota

Activities along Ago Palace way in Okota axis of Lagos were reported to have been halted for several minutes after youths and policemen clashed over circumstances surrounding death of passengers during an accident in the state.

The clash was said to have forced many motorists to avoid the route to avoid being caught in the web of the face-off between the law enforcement officers and the irate youths who linked the police to the accident.

As gathered, the clash started when the police stormed Bayo Oyewole end of Ago Palace way to clear a burn fire setup by the angry youths to express their displeasure over police officers involvement in the accident that claimed about four passengers death including a pregnant woman and her children as well as others.

It was learnt that the youths kicked against the police decision and the clash started with the young Lagosians demanding that the policemen must provide other policemen that were on patrol team that cause the accident.

As the clash dragged on, it meanwhile degenerated further, resulting in the police shooting teargas cannisters to scare the youths away but the move met a stiff resistance from the agree protesters.

In a video obtained by The Guild, on Tuesday, the youths were also seen attacking the law enforcement officers who were defending their police station.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

