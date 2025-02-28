JUST IN: Lagos police yet to restore my security personnel- Meranda

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, has disclosed that the Nigerian Police Force is yet to restore his full security escort hours after he Commissioner of Police announced the personnel redeployment to her office.

Meranda said that the specific number of security escort attached to her office has reduced following the CP’s directives on personnel number approved to serve under the office.

This came barely 24 hours after the Lagos police boss, Moshood Jimoh, announced that the security escort to the speaker has been restored after personnel audit in the state.

She debunked the CP’s claim on Friday after attending a session inside the Ikeja High Court where the suit filed by the former Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, against his removal was heared.

Addressing pressmen outside the court, the speaker explained that before the arrival of the new CP, the security attached to the office were 18 considering the rigour of the job.

“The number include 12 policemen, four personnel of the Department of the State Security (DSS) and two anti-bomb personnel. But today, I have three security personnel attached to my office. This is the current state of things”, she added.

While reacting to Obasa’s presence inside the Lagos State House of Assembly premises yesterday, the speaker stressed that all that were perpetrated inside the chamber by her predecessor were all perfection of his drama skills.

“Obasa is member of the house and has the right to come inside the premises but the invasion of my office is a big one.

“I was told he had held a sitting inside the chamber, well that is just a show of shame because in our job, we all know the number that can sit and take decisions. But when you are sitting with just four members, you are only displaying your drama skills’, she added.