JUST IN: Lagos police rescues three Akwa Ibom girls from forced prostitution 

No fewer than three teenagers were reported to have been rescued by the Lagos Police Command after being forced to engage in prostitution around Itamaga axis of Ikorodu Local Government in Lagos State.
The victims, whose surnames have been withheld, were rescued by the team led by the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi and identified as 14years old Saviour, Bright 13years old while Deborah was 12 years old.
It was learnt that they were rescued by the law enforcement agency personnel while fleeing from the custody of a mistress who was alleged to have brought them from Akwa Ibom State to Lagos under the guise of assisting them with lucrative employment.
