The Lagos Police Command has released identity of the police officer that allegedly shot two guests during a birthday party in Gowon Estate, Egbeda axis of the state, and has commenced a manhunt for the fleeing celebrant.

It revealed that one Inspector Mohammed Hussini allegedly shot the two guests while trying to praise the birthday celebrant during a gathering organised at the weekend in Alimosho Local Government.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook