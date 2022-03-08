JUST IN: Lagos Police, others take over Ojota ahead protest against fashion designer’s murder

Dozens of Policemen attached to the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police and other military officers have taken over the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, to prevent youths from embarking on the proposed demonstration for the 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, that was allegedly murdered after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in the state.

As gathered, the demonstration was part of the exercise outlined by some youths to express their displeasure over the alleged gruesome murder of the lady whose body was dumped on the road and recovered by the police.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

