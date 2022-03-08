Report on Interest
under logo

BREAKING: Reps directs CBN to suspend cashless policy

The Guild

FEC approves N1.33bn projects for Customs, others 

The Guild

Kwara Dept Gov. recovers from coronavirus

The Guild
MetroNewsTop Story

JUST IN: Lagos Police, others take over Ojota ahead protest against fashion designer’s murder

By News Desk

By The Guild

Dozens of Policemen attached to the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police and other military officers have taken over the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, to prevent youths from embarking on the proposed demonstration for the 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, that was allegedly murdered after boarding a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in the state.

As gathered, the demonstration was part of the exercise outlined by some youths to express their displeasure over the alleged gruesome murder of the lady whose body was dumped on the road and recovered by the police.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 6145 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: