Following complaints raised by residents on restrictions placed on movement across Lagos ahead Saturdays bye-election in Surulere Federal Constituency 1, the Lagos Police Command has disclosed that restrictions would only be limited to the affected election areas.

The command said that movements within Surulere Federal Constituency 1 would be restricted between 12am.and 6pm when the exercise is expected to have been completed across the pilling units.

The clarification by the Command Spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, came barely 24 hours after the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, placed restrictions on movements across the 26 states where bye-elections and re-run poll would be held on February 4th, 2024.

In a short statement released on Hundeyin’s official social media handle, he stated that there is no restriction of movement in other parts of the state where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not schedule election to hold.

According to the statement, “CLARIFICATION: In the forthcoming bye-election in Lagos State, restriction of movement is applicable only in the election area, Surulere Federal Constituency I.

“There is no restriction of movement in other parts of the state”, the statement added.