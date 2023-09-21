JUST IN: Lagos Police exhumes Mohbad’s body for autopsy

As part of efforts to ascertain circumstances surrounding death of fast-rising Afrobeat artiste Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called MohBad, the Lagos Police Command has exhumed the remains of singer for autopsy.

The body was exhumed in a community where he was earlier laid to rest in Ikorodu Local Government hours after the police apprehended the nurse that injected him minutes before his death in the state.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Thursday in a short statement released on his official social media handle.

Hundeyin added that the Operation was approved by the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Owohunwa, during a visit to Ikorodu axis of the state.

The police spokesperson said: ““Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence”, on the body of the former Naira Marley signee.

The singer died last week in unclear circumstances with Nigerians protesting and appealing for justice through a probe into Mohbad’s death after he was also hurriedly buried by his father.

