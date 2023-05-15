JUST IN: Lagos police detains Seun Kuti for slapping officer

The Lagos Police Command has detained son of Afrobeat legend, Seun Kuti, for assaulting and slapping a policeman on Third Mainland bridge in the state.

Kuti was detained by the police after reporting himself before Lagos Police Command headquarters in Ikeja in company of his legal counsel led by Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, and members of his family.

The artiste detention was confirmed by the Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a short statement released on his official social media handle on Monday.

Hundeyin promised that the command would ensure that justice is served to all parties involved in the matter.

He added that investigations has commenced and the commend would be transparent as the prosecution proceeds.

According to the statement, Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative.

“He has been placed under arrest in line with the law. The Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved”.

