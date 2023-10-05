JUST IN: Lagos police detains Mohbad’s friend link to singer’s death

The Lagos Police Command has detained Owodunni Ibrahim popularly called Primeboy, for questioning over his alleged involvement in the circumstances that led to the demise of the fast-rising Afrobeat singer, Oladimeji Aloba, Also Known As Mohbad in the state.

Primeboy was said to have turned himself in barely 24 hours after he was declared wanted by the police and placed a N1 million bounty on his head, to fast-track his arrest and questioning over his involvement in the circumstances that led to the 27-year-old artiste’s death.

The deceased singer’s friend was said to have surrendered to the police for questioning after he was alleged to have been one of those who were with Mohbad after his last stage performance before the Afrobeat artiste was pronounced dead.

And since the artiste was laid to rest and exhumed by the police, Primeboy was alleged to have absconded and all efforts by the police team investigating Mohbad’s death to quiz him on his role before and after the singer’s death proved abortive which resulted in him being declared wanted.

The spokesperson, Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on Thursday, promised that the law enforcement agency would ensure that diligent investigations on the 27-year-old singer’s death.

According to him, “Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in. He has been taken into custody immediately for interrogation and other necessary actions.

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad, and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation. The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice”.

Primeboy was detained hours after a Lagos Magistrate court granted the Police request that Abdul-Azeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley, Samson Eletu Also Known As Sam Larry, and two others be remanded for another 21 days, in order to aid ongoing investigations to unravel circumstances that led to Mohbad’s death.

