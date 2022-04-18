JUST IN: Lagos Police begins investigations on Chrisland school sex scandal

The Lagos Police Command has commenced investigations on the video allegedly depicting students of Chrisland School in the state engaging in sexual misconduct during a trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It disclosed that the video has been obtained and that investigation had commanded to establish possible identities of the players in the video, the true incident in the video as well as the geographical location of the incident.

The Command added that the investigations would also be extended to ascertain the alleged threat to life against a student of the school and the circumstances surrounding the alleged repeated pregnancy tests conducted on a student without parental consent.

According to the Police, in a bid to achieve complete investigations, particularly as it involved cybercrime and others, it would not hesitate to enlist the support of Interpol, to ensure justice is achieved.

The Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement released on Monday, disclosed that other relevant ministries, departments, agencies, and non-governmental organizations would be contacted to achieve a holistic and unbiased investigation.

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has assured that due diligence will be observed to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice”, the statement added.

The video, The Guild gathered, has caused controversies among parents, the public, and the management of the school, with claims from some quarters that the girl was not raped and that she must have given her consent to the act.

Meanwhile, the mother of the female child continued to claim that the daughter was innocent and that the school hide many things from her as well as conducted a pregnancy test for the 10-year-old child.

