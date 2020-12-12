JUST IN: Lagos Police begins investigation on former senate president in-law’s death

The Nigerian Police has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Dapo Ojora, a brother-in-law to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, in Lagos State.

It said that experts in the homicide section of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) have been deployed to investigate and unravel what transpired before his death.

These came hours after the family announced the death of the socialite who was alleged to have shot himself in the head yesterday at his Lagos residence.

Confirming the commencement of an investigation, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, assured that a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the late Polo Buff has commenced.

Odumosu, in a statement signed by the command spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday, urges the general public to disregard speculations making the rounds on the cause of Dapo’s death until the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

The Lagos police boss, however, condemns speculations making the round on the socialite’s death, saying, these are not only unfounded and baseless but could jeopardise police investigation.

“The Lagos State Police Command therefore urges the general public to disregard media speculations making waves on the cause of his death until the investigation instituted by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, to unravel the cause of his death is concluded and the findings made public.

“The police command condemns all sorts of speculations making round. These are not only unfounded and baseless but could jeopardise police investigation on Dapo’s death.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, while commiserating with the family, friends and business partners of the deceased, assures that police experts in the Homicide Section of the command’s State CID will do the needful on the investigation”.