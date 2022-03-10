JUST IN: Lagos police beefs up security across motor parks after MC Oluomo’s suspension

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed all Area commanders and Divisional Police Officers to beef up security across the state, particularly around the motor parks and garages, following suspension of the Lagos State Chapter Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo.

Alabi has also mandated all police formations across the state to maintain visibility, particularly patrol of their area of coverage, as part of the efforts to ensure that Lagos remains peaceful for all.

The commissioner stated that the move was to forestall any possible breakdown of law and order over the indefinite suspension imposed on the state chairman of the transport body.

While handing out the directives on Thursday, he said that the protection of Lagosians and their property remains paramount to the law enforcement agency.

Assuring Lagosians of adequate security of life and property, Alabi, during an interview with newsmen, hinted that directives have been given stations on the deployment and patrol of all motor parks across the country.

The directives came hours after the national body of the Union suspended MC Oluomo indefinitely over alleged misconduct, insubordination, and inciting members of the state chapter against the apex body, the development of which may be connected to a protest staged by Mc Oluomo supporters during which they accused the union at national level of unnecessarily interfering in the state affairs.

NURTW has also directed MC Oluomo to immediately hand over the mantle of leadership to his deputy chairman and release all property belonging to the transport body in his possession to State Secretary, in a bid to avoid any leadership vacuum in the state.

It alleged that the decision to place MC Oluomo on indefinite suspension was basically to prevent any breakdown of law and order after it came to its notice that he was already inciting members against the union, an act that is completely against the NURTW constitution.

