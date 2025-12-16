JUST IN: Lagos police arrests Peller for attempting suicide

The Lagos Police Command has arrested social media influencer, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly called PELLER, for attempting to commit suicide along the Lekki-Epe expressway in the state.

The police said that Peller attempted suicide while driving recklessly along the expressway, an action that led to a road crash that left him with injuries and endangered other motorists’ lives on the road in Lagos.

According to the police, Peller’s action constitutes a deliberate attempt to commit suicide and endanger the lives of other innocent people.

The police disclosed that the popular social media influencer has been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), where the case is being investigated.

”The outcome of the investigation will be made public, and the suspect will be charged in the court of competent jurisdiction in accordance with the law,” the police added.

Peller’s arrest came barely two days after he was seen in a viral video online driving in an act that violates the law and was being live-streamed for many viewers online to watch.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Olohundare Jimoh, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, confirmed Peller’s arrest.

Jimoh, while confirming the development, warned social media influencers, content creators, and other riad users to desist from using social media platforms to engage in promoting reckless, dangerous, or unlawful and criminal acts.

”Such lawlessness will not be tolerated, and the full weight of the law will be applied to any offender. The Command further urges all road users to comply strictly with traffic regulations and remains committed to ensuring public peace and safety at all times”, the police boss added.