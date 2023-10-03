JUST IN: Lagos police arrests Naira Marley over MohBad’s death

As part of efforts to unravel circumstances surrounding death of fast-rising Afrobeat singer Oladimeji Aloba popularly called MohBad, the Lagos Police Command has arrested Azeez Fashola Also Know As Naira Marley, for questioning over the 27years old artiste’s death.

Naira Marley was apprehended by the law enforcement officers after the singer presented himself before them following his invitation after he was alleged to have been involved in the circumstances that led to the singer’s demise.

Naira Marley was arrested hours after returning to the country from his foreign trip, a journey he claimed was to boost his music spread globally.

The Spokespersons, Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Tuesday, while updating Nigerians on efforts being made to complete investigation on the artiste’s death.

According to him, “Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley has been taken into custody for interrogation and other investigation activities”.

Naira Marley’s arrest came days after a popular music promoter, Sam Larry was also apprehended for questioning by the police over MohBad’s death.

It would be recalled that MohBad’s was pronounced dead by medical experts last month and was hurried laid to rest by his father, who claimed that his actions were part of the Yoruba customs and traditions.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police exhumed the singer’s corpse for autopsy, to unravel the major cause of MohBad’s death.

