JUST IN: Lagos Police arrests Sam Larry over link to MohBad’s death

As part of measures to ascertain circumstances that led to fast-rising Afrobeat singer Oladimeji Aloba popularly called MohBad, the Lagos Police Command has arrested Samson Balogun Also Known As Sam Larry, who was alleged to have assaulted the singer many times before his death.

The police said that Sam Larry, a Lekki big boy, was apprehended for questioning over the death of the 27years old MohBad.

In a short statement released on Thursday, the Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that Sam Larry was already cooperating with the committee investigating the singer’s death.

Hundeyin, in a statement released on his official social media handle, noted that the suspect has been detained for questioning to aid quick completion of the ongoing investigations.

According to him, Balogun Olamilekan Eletu aka Sam Larry is now in our custody. He is currently assisting with ongoing investigation.

