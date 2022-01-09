JUST IN: Lagos nurses may stand down strike after Sanwo-Olu’s intervention

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Lagos state chapter, have concluded plans to call off their three-day warning strike against poor working conditions after being assured by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that their requests put before the government would be addressed immediately in the state.

To call off the strike, the nurses disclosed that an emergency congress of the association would be conveyed and they would announce officially their decision to call off the planned industrial action against a poor working environment.

Speaking on the nurses’ plans after a lengthy meeting with Sanwo-Olu at the State House in Marina on Sunday, the chairman of the chapter, Olurotimi Awojide, said that they were satisfied with the intervention of the state’s leader.

Awojide commended the governor for acceding to most of their requests., describing him as a true leader and father who cares about his children.

According to him, an emergency congress of the association on Monday, where the union will announce her decision to call off the planned industrial action.

At the end of the two hours meeting, both the Government and the union agreed on a number of issues that had been causing disaffection between the two parties.

Earlier, the governor pledged the government’s sincerity in the implementation of all that was agreed on, to the delight of the representatives of the nurses.

As gathered, the meeting was called by the Governor to address the grievances of the nursing workforce in the State.

While announcing their planned industrial action, Awojide lamented the reported government insensitivity to the plight of nurses in the state.

He said, “The Council decided to embark on the warning strike after careful consideration to call the attention of the government to the severity of the situation and to get them to address the issues promptly. We engaged the government on several occasions on the issues without the desired pace of outcome.

“In our estimation, the Lagos government is yet to fully come to terms with how incredibly challenging the situation in the health sector has been for our members especially in the last two years.”

Awojide reiterated that the warning strike was necessary to inform the government that nurses would no longer be overworked, undervalued and underpaid without any consequences.

He said that the association took stock of the challenges faced by the nursing profession, as well as other pending issues before the State Government at its State Executive Council meeting, held on 29th December 2021. He asserted that the issues discussed continued to cause great suffering to their members, and by extension to the public.

He decried the poor working conditions of nurses in the state, adding that this had resulted in the mass exodus of professional nurses to better climes.

