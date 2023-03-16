JUST IN: Lagos LP leaders endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term

The internal crisis rocking the Lagos Chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has further degenerated less than 48 hours to the 2023 governorship election with leader of the opposition party endorsing the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who will be contesting on platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), for second term, abandoning the LP flagbearer, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

They said that their decision to endorse Sanwo-Olu over their party’s authentic governorship candidate was due to the ill-treatment they received from Rhodes-Vivour who was handed the LP ticker

The dozens of members led by the former governorship aspirant, Moshood Salvador, endorsed the APC gubernatorial standard-bearer on Thursday during a meeting held in Surulere Local Government area of the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON

