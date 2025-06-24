JUST IN: Lagos LG chairmen living outside council will be sanction

To ensure even development across Lagos councils, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ordered that all chairmen occupying the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LCDA) living outside their councils should immediately relocate back to their domain.

The party said that any council chairman found to be living outside the council will be sanctioned severely for such, saying allowing you to live outside the council that you governed often cripple development and deprive the people of the dividends of democracy.

This new development was announced by the Party chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, on Tuesday during the Stakeholders’ Special Engagement with the Governor ahead of the 2025 council election scheduled for July 12,2025.

Ojelabi added that there were still infrastructural deficits across the state and the council chairmen must rise up to the occasion to support the governor in addressing the challenges confronting the people living in their council.

The party chairman noted that the resources at their disposal required that they work and ensure that they leave an indelible mark in the office.

“Let’s work together as one big family, today our leader is the president of nigeria and we need to make him proud on July 12.

“For the candidates, an opportunity has been given to you and how well have you been able to use the opportunity. Have you reached out to your co contestants and solicit their support.

“You have a responsibility of piloting the affairs of your local government by contributing your quota and partnering with both the state and federal levels in all spheres of the government in the areas of education, health sector and agriculture to ensure food security.

“Your role is crucial in making sure that the dividends of democracy gets to the people. You as council chairman, how ready are you to key into the plans of the governor of the state. You can see the amount of accolades the state has garnered

There’s a need for us to do more. We must key into food insecurity of the state government. And this is the time for us to do that. There are lands for Ikorodu, Badagry and every other places, lets partner in solving the food insecurity in our society.

“I’m pretty sure you will not disappoint us. We are going to be assessing your performance. It’s not going to be business as usual.

“And that is why we have decided that no council chairman would be allowed to reside outside his or her local govt, you must reside within your local government, it’s a must.

“Anytime we have information that you’re residing outside, you would be sanctioned. Make sure you serve your people to the best of your ability”.