JUST IN: Lagos Lekki tollgate bleeding…seven protesters down after stray bullet

Activities at one of the major venue of EndSARS protest, Lekki tollgate, was said to have been halted after military men stormed the scene and allegedly shot directly at hundreds of demonstrators, leaving over five persons dead and dozens of others injured.

As gathered, the gunshot led to pandemonium at the scene with several protesters running for cover to prevent been hit by stray bullets that were said to have been shot by the military officers.

The attack came minutes after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, adjusted the start of the curfew hour to afford residents trapped in traffic access their homes and avoid the breakdown of law and order in the state.

Video obtained by The Guild showed some of the protesters bleeding after sustaining gunshot wounds while other demonstrators including Obianuju Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch, were seen assisting the injured victims to possibly extract the bullets from their body.

It was learnt that before the attack, Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) management had removed Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), also known as video surveillance was removed and streetlights turned off to prevent the protesters from having access to illumination.

An eyewitness narrated that the military officers shot at the protesters at about 6:45 pm on peaceful youthful protesters, killed some, and injured several protesters.

He added that several persons were hit by bullets fired by the military officers deployed by the Federal and State Government to disperse protesters from the scene.

Reacting to the attack, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has condemned the action of the security officers and described the action as injustice as well as a violation of human rights in the country.

SERAP said: “Under the Nigerian constitution, 1999 [as amended] and human rights treaties to which Nigeria is a state party, the authorities are obligated to respect and protect the right to life and security of the person, the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly of everyone, including peaceful protesters.

“We call on the Nigeria authorities to order a prompt, independent and impartial inquiry into the reports of shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate by security agents, identify suspected perpetrators and ensure that they are brought to justice without delay.

“All the victims must be allowed access to justice and effective remedies, including adequate compensation, satisfaction and guarantee of non-repetition.

“SERAP calls on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open investigations into cases of attacks on peaceful protesters in Nigeria in the context of #EndSARS.

“SERAP believes that substantial grounds exist to warrant the intervention of the Prosecutor in this case. Pursuant to the Rome Statute, the Prosecutor has power to intervene in a situation under the jurisdiction of the Court if the Security Council or states parties refer a situation or if information is provided from other sources such as the information that is now publicly available in the country.”