JUST IN: Lagos lawmakers re-elect Obasa as 10th assembly speaker

Lagos lawmakers re-elect Obasa as 10th assembly speaker

For the third time, the Lagos State House of Assembly lawmakers have re-elected Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker for the 10th Assembly.

Obasa’s emergence as speaker of the house for the third consecutive time, made him the first lawmaker in the state to occupy the house leadership seat three times.

Aside from him, the lawmakers also elected a female colleague, Mojisola Meranda, as the Deputy Speaker for the house.

Obasa was unanimously re-elected on Tuesday after a proclamation of the 10th Assembly by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was present with Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat and top government officials at the chamber of the House.

Obasa, the most ranking member of the House, was nominated by Temitope Adewale, who was seconded by Sylvester Ogunkelu.

Noheem Adams, the Deputy Majority Leader in the ninth Assembly, was elected as the new Majority Leader while Adedamola Kasunmu, who represent Ikeja constituency, was elected the Deputy Majority Leader.

Another lawmaker from Ibeju Lekki 1, Mojeed Fatai, was elected as the Chief Whip while David Setonji was elected the Deputy Chief Whip.

Upon assumption of duty as Speaker, Obasa said members’ elections were a testament to avowed commitment to sustaining and upholding democratic values and principles through effective policy formulation, implementation and evaluation.

The Speaker thanked the Governor for according respect to this House and maintaining neutrality in the internal affairs of the Assembly.

Obasa also appreciated the Governor for what the Speaker described as his defence of the legislature from external forces and manipulations.

He said: “The 10th Assembly has been proclaimed today. To achieve our goals, we will need to work hard, be innovative and stay united. We must abstain from being purveyors and sponsors of negative publicity about this House and publications that do no one any good, but destroy the image and reputation of the parliament as well as its leadership.

“As we begin a new chapter in the history of this Assembly, I want to affirm my commitment to the principles of transparency, accountability and good governance. My goal is to ensure that every member of this Assembly is respected and valued, and that we work together to provide effective representation for the people of Lagos state.”

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu who proclaimed the first session of the 10th House of Assembly, following inauguration of 40 members-elect of the State legislature by the clerk.

The ceremony, Sanwo-Olu said, symbolised the continuity of the State’s democratic journey, stressing the role of legislature, as indispensable pillar of democracy, was vital in exercising the power of the people in a system of governance.

The Governor said the legislative arm embodied the hopes and aspirations of the State’s residents, who elected representatives to work in partnership with other arms of the Government in the quest for good governance and prosperity of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who described Lagos as a citadel of resilience and dynamism, noted that the rancour-free transition from the Ninth Assembly to the 10th parliament further demonstrated the sustenance of culture of legislative vibrancy entrenched in the State’s parliament. This, he said, confirmed Lagos’ journey on the path of innovation, development and cultural diversity.

He said: “Today, we come together for the proclamation of the 10th Lagos State House of Assembly. The ceremony symbolises not just the continuity of our democratic journey, but also the vital role of legislative power in our system of governance. The legislature, an indispensable pillar of our democracy, plays an essential role in the journey we have embarked upon. It is the embodiment of the hopes and aspirations of our people, a crucial partner in the quest for good governance, and a custodian of our shared democratic values.

“The independent atmosphere under which the House of Assembly operates is a testament to the strength of our democracy and the commitment of Lagosians to the pursuit of excellence. Lagos has always been a citadel of resilience and dynamism, leading the path in innovation, development, and cultural diversity. As we embark on this new journey, we are reminded of our shared commitment to bolster the prosperity of Lagos and improve the lives of every Lagosian.”

Sanwo-Olu, who maintained neutrality in the process that led to selection of the Assembly’s principal officers, said his interest lay in how the executive and the legislature could work in collaboration to fulfil shared responsibilities to the people.

The Governor urged the legislators to bring their unique value and perspective to bear in the debates of issues and policies in the assembly, stressing that the Government would achieve extraordinary results through collective efforts and cooperation.

He thanked members of the Ninth Assembly, whom he said worked with his Government to ensure dividends of good governance were reaped by the people. He charged members of the 10th Assembly to meet and outperform the record set by the expired Assembly in legislative activities.

The governor said: “As we look to the future, let us remind ourselves of the importance of cooperation, dialogue, and mutual respect. The Executive and the Legislature are partners in this democratic journey. Our shared goal is to create a Lagos where everyone thrives, where opportunities abound, and where our cultural diversity propels us forward.

“I stand ready to work with the 10th Assembly, collaborating to drive impactful policies, and fostering an environment where the hopes and dreams of every Lagosian can be realised. I believe the 10th Assembly will meet the expectations of Lagosians and surpass the record set by the Ninth Assembly.”

