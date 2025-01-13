31.3 C
JUST IN: Lagos lawmakers impeach Obasa as Speaker

In a dramatic turn of events, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been impeached by lawmakers over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Following Obasa’s impeachment, the lawmakers have elected the former deputy speaker, Mojisola Meranda, as the new speaker.

Also, the lawmakers on Monday elected the former Chief Whip, Mojeed Fatai, as the deputy speaker for the House.

It was learnt that the impeachment of the Speaker occurred days after he left the state for United States to attend private matters.

The former speaker was removed days after reports emanated that Obasa spent N43.5 billion for back up vehicles for lawmakers, construction of an alternative gates inside the assembly complex and other controversial activities.

The development marked end of Obasa’s speakership reign which started on June 8, 2015, resuming office alongside former one-term governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

MORE DETAILS SOON

