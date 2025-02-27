JUST IN: Lagos lawmakers fault Tinubu, others silence on Obasa, Meranda face-off

Amid the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the Lagos House of Assembly, the lawmakers have faulted the perpetual silence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders including the President, Bola Tinubu, and the highest decision making organ of the Lagos APC Chapter, the Governor Advisory Council (GAC), saying their action has continued to encourage illegality within the Assembly premises.

They said that rather than invite them to address whatever grievances is within the house and state their position publicly, the leaders have kept them in the dark and were speaking through the media without categorically identifying themselves and other unapproved methods of communication not specified for crisis management within the APC.

They urged the leaders to either address the press publicly and State their position on the leadership tussle between the speaker, Mojisola Meranda, and the former speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, or invite them and lay beared their stance on the matter to put the issues to rest.

The lawmakers, who stated this on Thursday, stressed that the silence has allowed rumours to fester and aided illegality particularly from some lawmakers that were against the emergence of Mojisola Meranda as Speaker and removal of Mudasiru Obasa.

They stated this minutes after the former speaker, Obasa, allegedly took over the Assembly premises and forcefully entered the Speaker’s office declaring that he is back to lead the legislative arm of government in the state.

While inside the complex, it was learnt that security escorts attached to the former speaker prevented lawmakers from having access to their offices and aided him to forcefully gain access into his speaker’s office where he sat for minutes before leaving.

Sources said that Obasa instructed the armed mobile policemen not to allow anyone outside their offices have access to the building particularly the lawmakers.

Addressing pressmen after Obasa’s departure, the former committee chairman on Information, Joseph Ogundipe, who spoke on behalf of the lawmakers who were considered pro-Meranda, expressed displeasure, stating that they were shocked to see the development.

While arguing that he and his colleagues were not against the leaders authority, Ogundipe noted urged the leaders to approach them and state their decision on the matter.

According to him, we are not against the leaders but they should let us know whatever development has happened to enable us act accordingly.

He assured Lagosians that they would be law abiding and accept whatever their leaders requested from them.