Just In: Lagos lawmaker, Braimoh, dies after battling health issues, COVID-19 complications

Just a few weeks before his 60th birthday, the Lagos State House of Assembly spokesperson, Tunde Buraimoh, has been reported to have died after battling with underlying health issues which recovery was said to have been complicated by COVID-19.

Buraimoh, who ensured that the assembly holds a special session for late Senator Bayo Osinowo, was said to have fallen ill and became indisposed for days to ensure he recovers from the health challenges quickly and resume to office.

A source from the House of Assembly confirmed to the Guild that the former lawmaker, representing Kosofe Constituency II, was battling with two underlying health issues, diabetes and High Blood Pressure (BP), before he passed on.

The source added that his health challenges and that of Osinowo were reasons the assembly suggested yesterday to the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, that more private hospitals should be accredited and ask Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, to work with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to assist the state gain control over coronavirus.

Although the news of the late lawmaker who was fondly called Big Daddy, has not been made official, a member of the family told our correspondent that the former assembly spokesman died early hours on Friday and that other members of the family were yet to come to terms that the former lawmaker was no more.

A member of All Progressives Congress (APC) in his constituency told The Guild that though they were yet to receive any official statement from the family since news of his death filtered in, meanwhile, the party members have started trooping to his home to commiserate with the Buraimohs.

Among those that have stormed the lawmaker’s house and commiserated with the family was chairman of Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) Samiat Bada, who described Buraimoh’s death as a string that rubs on many that depends on him for support.

Bada, while extolling the virtues of the former lawmaker, stated that politics in Kosofe Local Government without the deceased would be tough for her considering the role late Buraimoh often played.

“Kosofe Politics without you is a cold world of ice, freezing me to death like fish stark naked. I cannot but doubt my hearing, my breath seizes.

“Your demise is not just a lonely death but a string that rubs on many as victims. As a bearer of law, you stood as the voice of the voiceless. Many are living testimonies to your life touching impacts.

“His leadership in Kosofe exemplifies the dexterity of your seasoned administrative prowess and uncommon resourcefulness in bringing good governance to the people at the grassroots. And your hands are always outstretched to the needy and the poor. Constantly your doors are flooded by beneficiaries of your flowing hands of honey”.