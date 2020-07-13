Just In: Lagos lady commits suicide over alleged sibling’s abuse

Residents of Isawo Community in Ikorodu, Lagos State were on Monday thrown into mourning after a 23-year-old lady committed suicide over alleged abuse from her elder brother.

The lady, identified as Sherifat Suleiman, was said to have committed suicide after efforts to ensure her elder brother stop molestation proved abortive in Ikorodu-West Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

After the efforts failed, the lady, described as gentle by neighbours, was said to have fed up and consumed a substance that was believed to be a poisonous liquid after she was mercilessly beaten by her elder brother.

An eyewitness narrated that Sherifah was discovered by residents to have taken the substances after they sighted the deceased writhing in pains and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He added that the 23-year-old, who had visible marks of assaults on the right thigh, died a few minutes before she was rushed to the hospital in the council.

When The Guild contacted the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, he assured our correspondent to call back later and at the time of writing this report, the police spokesman was yet to call back.