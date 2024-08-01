JUST IN: Lagos, Kaduna, Rivers, other roads deserted amid hunger protests

The usually bustling roads in Lagos, Rivers, Kaduna state metropolis were currently deserted with some protesters under the banner #EndbadgovernmentinNigeria taking over major locations to express their grievances against the Federal Government policies and programmes that limited their purchasing powers in the country.

The millions of residents, apparently in fear of a repeat of the 2020 EndSARS protest, were staying away from the road, to avoid suffering any losses.

The popular Ahmadu Bello Way located in the Central Business District of the Kaduna State capital is empty without the usual vehicular and human traffic.

On a normal day, this place would have been bubbling with economic activities by this time, but that was not the situation today.

As the protests continue to unfold, many shops and businesses around Junction Road, Ahmadu Bello Way, Sabon Tasha, Kawo, and Mando have closed their doors as a precautionary measure.

Traders and vendors have opted to stay away from markets and trading centers due to the planned protest.

This decision aims to ensure their safety and protect their goods and properties from potential damage or looting.

Security personnel have been deployed to strategic locations and identified flash points to maintain order and protect the citizens and even the protesters in the event they come out.

In Lagos, the popular Lagos-Abeokuta expressway was empty with many of the offices and shops along the road shut, with the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and other commercial buses withdrawing their services in fears of suffering any vandalism during the demonstration.

MORE DETAILS SOON