Just In: Lagos high-rise building death toll hits 36

The death toll at the scene of a high-rise building that caved in Ikoyi axis of Lagos State has increased to 36 after fourteen additional dead bodies were recovered by the emergency rescue team under rubbles of the ill-fated structure.

Also, no additional person has been rescued under the rubbles, leaving the number of victims that survived the disaster and rushed to a state-owned medical facility, Lagos Island General Hospital in Marina, for adequate medical care to 9 while two have been discharged.

Confirming the development on Thursday morning, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said that thirty-three of the fatalities were men while the three others were women.

“So far, 36 people – 33 males and three female — have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors,” NEMA Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, said in a terse statement.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government has commenced an immediate investigation into the circumstances that resulted in the 16 floors building that collapsed in Ikoyi axis of the state.

It said that the investigations would unravel the circumstances that resulted in the building that collapsed and killed over three artisans that were working at the site

According to the government, the outcome of the investigation been sponsored by tax payers’ money would public for everyone to know what transpires before and after the building came down.

The investigations into the incident commenced less than 24 hours the building under construction and owned by one Femi Osibona, through his company, Fourscore Heights Limited.

