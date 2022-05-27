Just In: Lagos health agency’s chairman passes on @ 65

The chairman of Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) board, Dr. Ade Alakija, has been confirmed to have passed on at the age of 65.

As gathered, Alakija’s death came barely two years after he married Ecobank former Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Foluke Abodunrin, and the couples were enjoying their marriage.

Alakija, who is younger brother of Modupe Alakija, Chairman of Famfa Oil and husband of billionaire, Fulorunso Alakija, was said to be an expert in travel-related illnesses.

The death of the LASHMA board chairman was confirmed by the agency’s General Manager, Emmanuella Zamba, on Friday through a statement released on her official social media handle.

Zamba, who eulogies the deceased medical expert, described him as one that had over the years work tirelessly to ensure that LASHMA becomes the best across the country.

Zamba disclosed that Alakija breath his last on earth on Wednesday 25th May 2022 and that until his death was still passionate about ensuring that residents of Lagos get better healthcare services often.

According to the statement, he was an active and integral part of the agency, a perfect gentleman, worthy mentor and cherished leader who provided support and guidance to the agency.

“An up and doing man, constantly present and striving for the best, whose kind words and advice will be very much missed”, the statement added.

