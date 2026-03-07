28.3 C
Lagos
Saturday, March 7, 2026
National

JUST IN: Lagos Govt. warns Nollywood actress against public space cooking

0
3

The Lagos State Government has warned Nollywood actress Sarah Martins to desist from cooking in public spaces, as this violates the law and is subject to prosecution.

It stated that there were guiding principles for the use of public spaces across the state, saying that Martins decision to engage in humanitarian activities in public spaces was in variance with the Lagos environmental and public order regulations.

This warning came barely four months after the Lagos state government, through its Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly called KAI, disrupted her cooking outreach for contravening the law in the state.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, gave the warning on Saturday after the actress’s cooking activities began to spread on different social media platforms.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Previous article
Tax reforms and Nigeria’s new social contract
Next article
FG expands 2026 NYSC mobilisation by 50,000 slots

Related Articles

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.