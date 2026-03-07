JUST IN: Lagos Govt. warns Nollywood actress against cooking in public spaces

The Lagos State Government has warned Nollywood actress Sarah Martins to desist from cooking in public spaces, as this violates the law and is subject to prosecution.

It stated that there were guiding principles for the use of public spaces across the state, saying that Martins decision to engage in humanitarian activities in public spaces was in variance with the Lagos environmental and public order regulations.

This warning came barely four months after the Lagos state government, through its Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), popularly called KAI, disrupted her cooking outreach for contravening the law in the state.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunboh Wahab, gave the warning on Saturday after the actress’s cooking activities began to spread on different social media platforms.

Wahab noted that she had been warned earlier but the actress has refused to yield, noting that there were guidelines for public space usage in the state.

He said: “I hope you are well. My attention has been drawn to your recent activity of cooking and distributing food on the streets of Lagos.

“While we acknowledge and appreciate the spirit of charity and compassion behind what you are trying to do, carrying out such activities on public roads, walkways or medians is not permitted under Lagos environmental and public order regulations. Cooking or trading on public infrastructure poses safety, sanitation and traffic concerns.

“You were previously cautioned about this same issue last year due to the understanding of it’s philanthropic intention and pleas. I would strongly advise that you desist from carrying out street cooking or similar activities in public spaces in Lagos in order to avoid apprehension and prosecution.

“If you wish to continue your charitable outreach, it should be done through proper channels and in approved locations so that your efforts can support vulnerable people without violating existing laws and constituting environmental nuisance.

“We expect everyone to be law-abiding in Lagos, just as they would be in any other well-regulated city”.