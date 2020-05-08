Just In: Lagos Govt. to build three more coronavirus isolation centers

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Following spread of coronavirus to Lagos border communities, the State Government has disclosed plans to build three more isolation centers to cater for cases that could be discovered within these axis in the state.

It added that the three isolation centers would be situated in Badagry, Epe and Alimosho Local Governments, to reduce the challenges of transporting confirmed cases to existing isolation centers that were miles away from the local governments.

The Commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed the plans on Friday during a press briefing on the measures and achievements recorded in the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

He stated that the isolation facilities established earlier were created based on the regions that COVID-19 cases were recorded within the state.

The commissioner hinted that 45 percent of the isolation centres were already occupied, saying, the reason we have less than 50 percent was because we have been discharging patients in the state lately.

“All the patients that we have brought into our isolation facilities have often spent less than 15 days before getting over the virus.

According to him, the isolation centre built in Agidingbi was specifically established to cater for medical experts that may contract the virus in Lagos.

It would be recalled that the State Government has discharged over a hundred coronavirus positive patients from different isolation centers within the last seen days.

Abayomi, however, hinted that none of the 27 General Hospitals and Primary Healthcare Centers have been designated for the treatment of coronavirus in the state.

The commissioner also said that the State Government has commenced production of testing kits locally, to ease the pressure of relying for medical equipment abroad.