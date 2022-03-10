JUST IN: Lagos Govt. suspends NURTW operations, takes over motor parks

The Lagos State Government has banned the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) from all parks and garages, and has taken over operations of commercial transportation management across the state.

It disclosed that a committee would be setup to immediately take control of the parks and garages and that members of the committee would be key stakeholders in the transportation sector in Lagos.

According to the government, the decision to take over the parks was basically aimed at ensuring the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors, that were not part of the crisis that had been rocking the union recently.

In a statement released by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, the government argued that its position was premised on the need to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages within the state.

The statement released on Thursday read: “The Lagos State Government has been watching closely events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW). There have been claims and counter claims over the control of the union.

“The Government has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. Therefore, there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation.

“After considering the provisions of the law, the Government hereby suspends the activities of NURTW, which must cease to operate in all parks and garages in Lagos State.

“The Government will set up a Committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages. Members of the committee will be key stakeholders in the sector.

“The Government’s position is premised on its responsibility to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in all parks and garages in Lagos State”.

