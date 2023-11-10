UPDATED: Lagos Govt. suspends LAGFERRY operation, others from Ikorodu terminal indefinitely

As part of measures to ensure safety of passengers on waterways, the Lagos State Government through its Waterways Authority (LASWA) has suspended its own ferry operator, LAGFERRY, and other private boat operators from lifting passengers at the Ipakodo terminal in Ikorodu axis of the state.

As gathered, the decision was taken by the government after movements of some of LAGFERRY and other private boats were impeded by water hyacinth which had taken over the ferry routes from the Ipakodo terminal in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the state to other locations.

It was learnt that the decision became necessary after one of the ferry, MF Babatunde Fashola, was trapped on the waterways with passengers onboard at Ibeshe.

The passengers, The Guild gathered, were rescued on the waterways by the emergency rescue team from LASWA and other agencies, following a distressed call received from the boat operators.

The suspension was announced on Friday through a short statement released by the General Manager, LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, and made available to newsmen, in order to alert passengers across the state.

In the statement, the LASWA boss directed that the boat operators should proceed to the Majidun terminal, to continue their operations immediately.

MORE DETAILS SOON

