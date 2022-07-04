JUST IN: Lagos Govt. shuts Redeemers school indefinitely over 5yrs-old boy’s death

The Lagos State Government has shutdown Redeemers Nursery and Primary School in Ogba, Ikeja, following the death of a five-year-old pupil, Chidera Eze, within the school premises.

It said that the closure was to allow proper administrative investigations into the school’s operations, procedures as well as the conduct of its officials during and after learning hours.

According to the government, the investigations would also ascertain how the Redeemers had conducted its operations in accordance with the schools’ safety standards and guidelines set for education institutions across Lagos.

Announcing the closure of the school, the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, stressed that the government was concerned about the safety of all students across the state.

Adefisayo, in a statement released on Monday, disclosed that a check by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry has shown that the Redeemers school was yet to conclude its registration and is, therefore, not yet an approved school.

According to the statement, the school will remain closed, pending an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials – in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

“The investigation is a sequel to the death of a five-year-old pupil, who is suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school. The police are investigating the matter.

“The Ministry is concerned about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for intervention. The school will remain closed until all the required approval processes are concluded. Parents are advised to note the closure and wait for the conclusion of the administrative investigation”.

Earlier, the father of the deceased boy, Anthony Eze, narrated that the young Chidera reportedly drowned at the swimming pool of Ivory Health and Wellness Club, Ogundana Street, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

As gathered, the school was owned by Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Dominion Sanctuary, Acme Road, Ikeja.

The distraught father dropped his child in school on Monday, 16 May, 2022, only for him to be called hours later to come and pick his corpse.

He was convinced that the school caregivers were negligent in their duties which led to his son’s death as his lifeless body was left in the pool for more than 30 minutes without notice.

While grieving over death of his son, the boy’s father alleged that the management of the school were trying to cover up the story incident.

“I dropped my children: Chidera Andre Eze and his younger brother, at their school, Redeemers Nursery and Primary School Dominion Sanctuary ACME Road, Ọgba, Ikeja.

“At about 10:52 I received a call from the Head Teacher, Mrs. Adeola Oladipo, that my son Chidera had an accident and was rushed to Ikeja Medical Center Off Allen Avenue. I got to the hospital only to meet my son’s lifeless body.

“I asked what happened but no one was forthcoming. The doctor said he was brought in dead. I was confused; I called my sister who later joined me. We were still trying to figure out what happened amidst tears and wailing when my wife arrived. I was later told that the same Head Teacher called her. It was a beehive of confusion”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

