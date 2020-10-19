JUST IN: Lagos Govt. shuts down schools over EndSARS protest

As part of measures to ensure lives and property remain protected, the Lagos State Government has directed both public and private schools to shut down indefinitely due to tension from persistent protests against police brutality and other conducts considered to be capable of endangering lives of ordinary citizens of the country.

The state government, however, advised parents to keep their children within reach and ensure their safety pending when normalcy returns to communities across the state.

Through a statement made available to newsmen by Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, the government noted that a new date of resumption for all classes would be announced after the protest subsides across the country.

The government explained that the closure was to ensure safety of students and teachers working within school premises and that their protection was paramount during the anti-SARS movement.

It appealed to the students to stay at home and that the school principals and proprietors to utilise online and other distance teaching and learning medium including radio and television as they did during and after COVID-19 lockdown.

The government further urged parents and guardians to keep an eye on their wards in order to guide against been used by people that have hijacked the protest with the aim to unleash mayhem on the society.