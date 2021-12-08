Just in: Lagos Govt. shuts down Ojodu Grammar school over students’ death

The Lagos State Government has shutdown Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu, formerly Ojodu Grammar School until January 2022, following the accident that claimed the lives of two students and left over 14 others varying degrees of injuries.
It said that the move was to commiserate with families of the victims and to address all the issues raised by the parents and other stakeholders.
Announcing the development on Wednesday, Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, who visited the school and the injured students, said that the visit was to ascertain what transpires and commiserate with the deceased students families and their teachers and colleagues.
Adefisayo, meanwhile, hinted that the ministry would be keeping Nigerians particularly residents of Lagos abreast of any development on the incident.
The visit came barely 24 hours after a truck experienced brake failure and killed atleast two students from the school and injured others that were returning home after the day’s activities.
