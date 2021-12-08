Report on Interest
under logo

Court remands property manager over N132m fraud

The Guild

Breaking: Buhari’s daughter under self-isolation over…

The Guild

Tribunal affirms INEC verdict on Ogun guber poll

The Guild
EducationTop Story

Just in: Lagos Govt. shuts down Ojodu Grammar school over students’ death

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Lagos State Government has shutdown Bab Fafunwa Millennium School, Ojodu, formerly Ojodu Grammar School until January 2022, following the accident that claimed the lives of two students and left over 14 others varying degrees of injuries.

It said that the move was to commiserate with families of the victims and to address all the issues raised by the parents and other stakeholders.
Announcing the development on Wednesday, Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, who visited the school and the injured students, said that the visit was to ascertain what transpires and commiserate with the deceased students families and their teachers and colleagues.
Adefisayo, meanwhile, hinted that the ministry would be keeping Nigerians particularly residents of Lagos abreast of any development on the incident.
The visit came barely 24 hours after a truck experienced brake failure and killed atleast two students from the school and injured others that were returning home after the day’s activities.
The Guild 5499 posts 39 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: