JUST IN: Lagos Govt. seizes bullion van, arrests driver for traffic violation

In a bid to restore sanity on Lagos roads, the State Government has impounded a bullion van and arrested the driver, Daniel Ikede, for allegedly driving against traffic on the Lekki axis of the state.

The government, through its Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) disclosed that the escort team allegedly absconded from the scene, evading arrest for an offense prohibited under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.

Aside from that, the offense was universally recognised as a grave menace to public safety and orderly traffic management.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who confirmed the arrest on Tuesday, stated that the decision underscored the government’s unwavering resolve to enforce traffic laws, particularly for motorists driving against traffic.

According to him, the incident occurred while the bullion van was reportedly moving from First Bank, Chevron axis, en route to Ajah. Upon interrogation Ikede admitted to driving in the prohibited direction while trailing a police escort vehicle that had accompanied the bullion van from its point of departure.

Giwa expressed deep displeasure, describing the act as a reckless exhibition of impunity and an intolerable abuse of perceived privilege.

He stressed unequivocally that no vehicle, individual or institution is above the law, irrespective of status, operational function or the presence of security escorts.

The Special Adviser further cautioned that driving against traffic commonly referred to as one-way driving remains one of the most lethal traffic violations on Lagos roads, frequently resulting in avoidable fatalities,

destruction of property and severe disruption of vehicular flow.

He reiterated that the Lagos State Government, under the visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will continue to enforce traffic regulations with firmness, impartiality and zero tolerance for lawlessness.