JUST IN: Lagos Govt. seals NITEL building over improper sewage disposal

As part of its efforts to curb environmental hazards, the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO) has sealed the old NITEL building located on Marcathy Street, Obalende, Lagos Island, for discharging sewage into public drains.

The building was sealed after investigations revealed that its occupants, who the agency said were residing in the property without authorisation, were responsible for the act, which violates Lagos State sanitation laws.

It was gathered that the air around the affected property was filled with the stench of faeces and urine, an indication of weeks of deliberate environmental violations that have now been halted.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed on Friday that the enforcement exercise, carried out with officers of the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), was aimed at stopping the discharge of untreated sewage that had turned surrounding streets into open cesspits, generated offensive odours, and caused widespread public nuisance.

Wahab stated that the actions endangered public health and violated several environmental laws, adding that the enforcement was conducted to protect residents from cholera and other infectious diseases that could arise from such practices.

According to him, “we enjoin residents to adopt proper wastewater management and hygiene practices to support public health and promote environmental sustainability, as any act of environmental nuisance will attract appropriate sanctions and possible prosecution.”