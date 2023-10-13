JUST IN: Lagos Govt. seals Mile12, Owode markets over environmental disagreements

As part of measures to ensure proper hygiene across Lagos markets, the State Government has sealed the popular Mile 12 International and Owode Onirin markets along Ikorodu road after they were discovered to have contravene the environmental laws consistently.

As gathered, the markets were sealed by the government through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), following the traders’ refusal to adhere to the regulatory guidelines.

Speaking on the operation, Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, insisted on a zero tolerance for filth in all markets in the state.

He underscored the importance of stringent sanitation measures in Lagos markets, noting that cleanliness and adherence to environmental regulations were essential for a healthy city.

He said, “Recent events at Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets have brought to light the pressing need for strict adherence to sanitation standards in our markets. The closure, though a difficult decision, is a necessary step to address the prevailing environmental challenges and to ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.

The closure of Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets will enable the stakeholders to assess the situation, improve public health and environmental sanity around those axis. Conditions in the markets have deteriorated to a point where immediate intervention became inevitable”.

Wahab emphasised that the enforcement action was not an isolated event, but part of a broader strategy to instill a culture of cleanliness and compliance with environmental regulations across board for markets within the state.

He urged traders and customers to prioritise hygiene and sustainable practices in their daily business activities.

He further hinted that safety audit personnel would be deployed to the market, to assess the situation, before any consideration for reopening, warning other markets to toe the line of cleanliness and environmental hygiene, to avoid severe sanctions.

Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, on his part, noted that the markets were closed for very severe unhygienic conditions and a litany of environmental infractions, adding that the closure was necessary, to protect the health of the public and to ensure it was properly cleaned up and sanitised.

The LAWMA boss stated that the Lagos State Government would not relent in enforcing sanitation and environmental regulations, especially around business facilities, urging markets in the state to support government’s efforts, by complying with laws and regulations, aimed at making the city cleaner and livable for all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

